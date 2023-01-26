 Miley Cyrus' Flowers sparks bizzare theory that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had secret fling with Jennifer Lawrence : The Tribune India

Miley Cyrus' Flowers sparks bizzare theory that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had secret fling with Jennifer Lawrence

The song convinces Miley Cyrus fans that she is giving subtle hints on the supposed fling

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were married for two years. Instagram/miley_liam_



Los Angeles, January 26

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus' latest song, 'Flowers' has sparked a bizarre theory that her ex-husband may have had a hidden fling with his co-star.

Her apparent diss track makes several references to Liam Hemsworth who she was married to between 2018 and 2020 before their relationship turned sour, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Now, some social media users believe that the song also appears to hint that Liam, 33, may have been romantically involved with his 'Hunger Games' co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, 32, - although there is no truth to the claim.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', Miley, 30, released the video for 'Flowers' on Liam's birthday and was seen strutting around Hollywood in a stunning golden dress from the Saint Laurent autumn/winter 1991 collection.

But fans online quickly noticed that the vintage frock looks extremely similar to the Prabal Gurung dress that Jennifer wore at the 2012 premiere of The Hunger Games in Los Angeles.

Singer Miley has never spoken publicly about an alleged romance between Hemsworth and Lawrence but some claim that she is ever-so-subtly making small references to the supposed fling between Jennifer and Liam.

