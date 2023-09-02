Miley Cyrus shares throwback viral photo of herself revealing she is bisexual

IANS

Pop singer Miley Cyrus spoke about a viral photo of herself wearing sweat pants and boots next to a glammed-out Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment, and said, “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual.” Cyrus, 30, while going through her archives, unearthed a memory from a night out with Swift, Lovato and Osment.

On the latest installment of her Used to Be Young TikTok series, she wondered how no one picked up on her bisexuality based on a viral meme from 2009. “This picture has become a meme — where it says ‘Be the Miley of your friend group’,” the singer recalled on TikTok, before joking, “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you.”

After noticing laughter off-camera, Cyrus said she was only stating the obvious and offering a bit more context.