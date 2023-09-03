Miley Cyrus talks of 'undeniable' chemistry with Liam Hemsworth despite split

IANS

Los Angeles, September 3

Singer Miley Cyrus has spoken about "undeniable" chemistry with her former husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 30-year-old pop star met Liam, 33, on the set of the 2010 movie 'The Last Song', and the celebrity couple fell in love on screen and off screen, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life," Miley, who was married to Liam between 2018 and 2020, said on TikTok.

Despite their split, Miley still thinks that they shared a strong "chemistry."

She said: "The chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, ten-year relationship."

Miley recently pledged to share "untold stories" about her life via a series of TikTok videos.

She explained on Instagram: "Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley."

"My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music and iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans. This series 'Used to Be Young' is inspired by my new single. Looking back on my life and sharing untold stories from 1992 until now."

And in one of her first TikTok stories, Miley reflected on the differences between herself and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. The chart-topping star admitted that she had financial and emotional stability during her younger years, whereas her dad was forced to struggle through the early years of his life.

Miley said: "My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like in a house with a family who was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also. That's something that my dad didn't have."