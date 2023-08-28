Miley Cyrus to share 'untold stories' of life in her new TikTok series

ANI

Los Angeles, August 28

American singer, songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus is all set to share some untold stories of her life through her new TikTok series, reported People.

The 30-year-old actress and singer announced the beginning of a new TikTok series in an Instagram post, in which she will be "looking back" on her life and "sharing untold stories" from the past. Cyrus mentioned that she took inspiration from her new single, 'Used to Be Young'.

In 1992, Cyrus made a commitment to "start at the beginning" of her narrative and follow it over the next three decades, providing fresh information on some of her most significant experiences.

"Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born," she wrote in the post's caption, teasing the series. "But before Hannah there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans." She urged her fans to "follow along on my TikTok page over the next few days" to catch new updates in the series, as per People.

Cyrus recalled her part in the 2009 film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' book 'The Last Song', where she first met her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in a short clip that accompanied her Instagram announcement.

"I'm just your average teen with 250 individual hair extensions," the "Wrecking Ball" singer joked as she held up a photo of one of the movie's most memorable scenes where she'd zoomed in on her then-15-year-old self.

She also opened up about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who had the No. 1 country song in 1992, the year she was born in one of the videos posted on her Instagram handle.

She said, "My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like in a house with a family who was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also." "That's something that my dad didn't have," she added.

The 'Flowers' singer got emotional as she reflected on the disparities between her and her father's experiences with stardom.

"Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound, and I've always been made to feel like a star," she said before wiping away tears. "It makes me emotional, so I think that's the difference." According to People, Cyrus is also in storytelling mode in her new Hulu special, "Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)", which premiered Thursday. One moment she addressed was her very public feud with Sinéad O'Connor, which resulted from a letter the Irish singer wrote in the wake of the release of Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' music video in 2013. In the letter, O'Connor who died suddenly at age 56 last month," wrote that she was 'extremely concerned' for Cyrus, who she said was 'pimping' herself out.

Cyrus then mocked O'Connor in a series of tweets, comparing her to actress Amanda Bynes, who was publicly experiencing mental health struggles at the time.

Cyrus expressed contrition and acknowledged in the Hulu special that she had "no idea about the fragile mental state" that O'Connor was in. I was just 20 years old, too," she added. I could only really understand mental illness to a certain extent.

"All that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea, and even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just men in power's idea of me and they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was. And it was. And it is. And I still love it." She continued, "At the time when I made 'Wrecking Ball', I was expecting for there to be controversy and backlash, but I don't think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before."

She concluded with a shout-out to O'Connor as she said, "God bless Sinéad O'Connor for real, in all seriousness," before she performed a rendition of her song 'Wonder Woman' and dedicated it to the Irish musician, reported People.

