'Mili' trailer: Janhvi Kapoor is locked in a freezer, showcases grit and resilience in survival-thriller

ANI

Mumbai, October 15

Makers of the upcoming survival thriller film 'Mili' unveiled the official trailer on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared the official trailer which she captioned, " Watch a glimpse of Mili's chilling tale of survival! Trailer out now. #Mili, releasing in cinemas on 4th November. #Mili4thNov." Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles.

Here's the post:

'Mili' marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration of the actor with her father Boney Kapoor.

Watch the trailer:

'Mili' touted to be a survivor-thriller film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'.

In 2021, as Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up shooting for 'Mili', she shared some photos from the sets and penned a beautiful note for the team and her dearest 'Papa' - "It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

'Mili' will face a big bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' and actor Arjun Kapoor's next dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

