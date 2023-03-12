Millie Bobby Brown ready to say goodbye to her Stranger Things role

ANI

Emmy Award nominee Mille Bobby Brown admitted that she’s “very ready” to say goodbye to her Stranger Things role ahead of filming the final season of Netflix’s nostalgia-driven sci-fi series, which premiered in 2016.

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now,” she explained. “It’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life, and open new ones up.”

“I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I’m really grateful (for the show),” added Brown.

Brown found her fame on Stranger Things when she was 12, playing telekinetic youth Eleven, who escapes a government testing facility where researchers used her to a portal to an alternate dimension.