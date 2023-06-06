Mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi dies in road accident

ANI

Mimicry and cinema artist Kollam Sudhi died in a road accident near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur Monday morning. He was 39.

The Kaipamangalam police confirmed that Kollam Sudhi was travelling in a car along with artistes Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh. The car collided with a goods carrier and all persons in the car got injured.

Kollam Sudhi died at 4:30 am in a hospital while two others were transferred to a private hospital in Kochi for better treatment.

Sudhi won hearts with his mimicking of actor Jagadeesh. However, he became a household name among Malayalam TV viewers after his entry to Star Magic. The artiste’s hilarious makeovers were hit among the fans. In 2015, he made his film debut with Kanthari. Later, he appeared in films like as Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, and others.