Actor Mimoh Chakraborty-starrer film Rosh will soon be available on OTT platform. The makers are yet to disclose the release date. The story of the film is based on a robbery. Jaiveer Panghal the writer-director of this film.
Talking about it, Mimoh said, “A drastic incident happens in a film which changes everything in everyone’s life. The story of this film is very engrossing. I would not like to give you all any kind of spoilers but it has a blend of everything and yet it’s unpredictable.”
The film will feature Yash Raj, Mimoh Chakraborty, Nikita Soni, Alina Rai, Vrajesh Hirji and Govind Pandey in pivotal roles.
