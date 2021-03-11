Mini Mathur on why she chose to do ‘Mind The Malhotras’

After receiving love and appreciation from all around the nation for its first season, Prime Video’s Mind The Malhotras is back with its second season, and the fans are showering endless love due to its rib-tickling humor. From all the characters to all the funny bankers, netizens are in love with how hilarious Mind The Malhotras 2 is. Mini Mathur, who plays the role of Shefali Malhotra, has been a popular host for several reality shows and this is one of the few times she has chosen to act.
The actress says, “When I joined the industry, the roles I was being offered were almost alike. So, I said no to so many roles, as I always wanted to play bold and dark characters. Shefali Malhotra in Mind the Malhotras was such a bold role! Basically, it’s me and that’s what I like to do.”
