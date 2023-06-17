Minissha Lamba expresses love for her character in Badtameez Dil

Amazon MiniTV’s rom-com drama series Badtameez Dil revolves around two polar opposite individuals in love and their journey to figure out life together. It gives us a peek into the complexities of human relationships and love. Featuring Riddhi Dogra and Barun Sobti, the series also stars Minissha Lamba, who plays Riddhi’s cheerful sister, Hailey.

Talking about her character, Minissha says, “Hailey is one in a billion. She is that excellent friend everyone would like to have. I would ask the audience to live vicariously through her and to be a part of her unique relationship rules.” She adds, “I surely would love to have her as my BFF!” Created by Ektaa R. Kapoor and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, Badtameez Dil is currently available on Amazon miniTV.