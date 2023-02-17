Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph welcomes baby girl

Actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph and wife Elizabeth have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The Minnal Murali director took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday (February 15) to share the good news. Basil shared a picture with wife Elizabeth and the baby girl in his arms from the hospital bed.

In the caption, Basil wrote, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, Hope Elizabeth Basil! She has already stolen our hearts...” — TMS