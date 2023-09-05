Mira Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for her son Zain

ANI

Mumbai, September 5

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor on Tuesday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her son Zain.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a monochrome picture of her son which she captioned, "Sugar, pizza slice and all things nice! Who knew I'd be happily wrapped around this little finger! Sharp mind and cuddly heart, keep rocking & rolling through life my son-shine! May the music always be loud! Happy 5th my Zainu."

In the candid picture, Zain could be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Mira in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Soon after she dropped the picture, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and Happy birthday messages.

"Happy birthday Zain,"a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Happy birthday zainu adorable !!!"

A user commented, "Happpyyy birthdayyyy zizu."

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter also shared Mira's post on his Instagram stories and extended heartfelt wishes to Zain.

He wrote, "Love yaa Golgappe."

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid's work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming untitled film opposite Kriti Sanon.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 7, 2023.

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars the legendary actor Dharmendra.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks Kriti and Shahid's first on-screen collaboration.

#Instagram #Mumbai