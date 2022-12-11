Mira Rajput invites 'mummy' Alia Bhatt to visit her sea-facing apartment for a cup of coffee

Mumbai, December 11

Mira Rajput Kapoor, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, has invited 'Brahmastra' star Alia Bhatt over a cup of coffee through social media.

Mira recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her evening brew from her sea-facing apartment. In the caption, she admitted to being a Gujarati in her past life. She wrote: "Undhiyu (a Gujarati delicacy) for life. I'm pretty sure I was Gujrati in my last life." Taking to the comments section, Alia, who is experiencing the bliss of motherhood currently, wrote: "I want that cuppa tea" with a tea and saucer emoji. To this, Mira replied: "Alia Bhatt mummy it's time for you to cross the sea link."

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira is known for advocating for healthy living and it reflects in her social media posts. She once shared a selfie flaunting her post-workout glow.

However, the post had a twist as Mira revealed that for the early morning workout and glow, she wanted to thank her alarm clock and not her husband, Shahid Kapoor. She wrote in the caption: "Early morning workout. I would like to thank my noisy alarm and not Shahid Kapoor who is bright and shiny at 5 a.m. but forgot about me." IANS

#alia bhatt #Mira Rajput