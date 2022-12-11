Mira Rajput invites 'mummy' Alia Bhatt to visit her sea-facing apartment for a cup of coffee

Mumbai, December 11
Mira Rajput Kapoor, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, has invited 'Brahmastra' star Alia Bhatt over a cup of coffee through social media.
Mira recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her evening brew from her sea-facing apartment. In the caption, she admitted to being a Gujarati in her past life. She wrote: "Undhiyu (a Gujarati delicacy) for life. I'm pretty sure I was Gujrati in my last life." Taking to the comments section, Alia, who is experiencing the bliss of motherhood currently, wrote: "I want that cuppa tea" with a tea and saucer emoji. To this, Mira replied: "Alia Bhatt mummy it's time for you to cross the sea link."
Mira is known for advocating for healthy living and it reflects in her social media posts. She once shared a selfie flaunting her post-workout glow.
However, the post had a twist as Mira revealed that for the early morning workout and glow, she wanted to thank her alarm clock and not her husband, Shahid Kapoor. She wrote in the caption: "Early morning workout. I would like to thank my noisy alarm and not Shahid Kapoor who is bright and shiny at 5 a.m. but forgot about me." IANS
