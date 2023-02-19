Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away

Shahnawaz Pradhan, who is known for his work in films, television as well as OTT, passed away on Friday (February 17). He was 56. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack. Actor Yashpal Sharma shared the sad news. He wrote, “Today attended this programme in Mumbai… Hundreds of artistes were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had a heart attack…”

Shahnawaz Pradhan had worked in films like Raees and Phantom. He was also a part of TV and web shows such as Mirzapur and 24 to his credit. — TMS