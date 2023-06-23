'Mirzapur' fame Isha Talwar's next is 'Chamak', a show on Punjabi music industry

ANI
Mumbai, June 23
Actor Isha Talwar, best known for starring in 'Mirzapur', will be seen in a new web series titled 'Chamak'.
The show will revolve around the Punjabi music industry and showcase the raw emotions, intense passion, and unrelenting dedication of artists as they navigate the high-stakes world of fame and fortune.
Excited about the the project, Isha said, "I am happy to play a girl-next-door and be a part of Chamak,' a web series that delves into the nitty-gritty of the Punjabi music industry. This show goes beyond the glitz and glamour to explore the artist's journey and their complex relationship with fame. It's very close to my own journey in many ways. I am quite thrilled that I learnt how to play the Dhol for this one."
'Chamak' is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and is slated to stream in August 2023 on SonyLiv.
