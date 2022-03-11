Miss Bikini Universe India 2018 and Congress candidate Archana Gautam has 756K followers, but got only 1,519 votes in UP elections

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

Archana Gautam, an actress and winner of various beauty pageants, joined the Congress in 2021. She contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Hastinapur on a Congress ticket but got only 1,519 votes in the Assembly elections. BJP candidate Dinesh won from Hastinapur with 1,07,587 votes, while SP candidate Yogesh Verma received 1,00,275 votes.

She may have got 0.66 per cent of total votes in her debut election but Archana expressed her gratitude for the love she received from the people who Hastinapur. She tweeted, “Mujhe Hastinapur Ki janta ka Bhut pyaar mila, buss unka Es beti per Viswas nahi mila, koi baat NAHI jo bhi pyaar MERI janta ne mujhe diya uske liye dil se Thks, bhut jald yeh beti aap sab logo ka wiswas bhi jeet legi. Or haan jab Bacha girta hai, tabhi toh wo chalna sikhta hai.”

Here's the tweet:

Mujhe Hastinapur Ki janta ka Bhut pyaar mila, buss unka Es beti per Viswas nahi mila, koi baat NAHI jo bhi pyaar MERI janta ne mujhe diya uske liye dil se Thks, bhut jald yeh beti aap sab logo ka wiswas bhi jeet legi. Or haan jab Bacha girta hai, tabhi toh wo chalna sikhta hai. pic.twitter.com/MT7T8uZeuL — Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm) March 10, 2022

The winner of the Miss Uttar Pradesh title in 2018, Archana made her acting debut in Bollywood with 'Great Grand Masti' in 2015.

She has also won the title of Miss Bikini India 2018 and represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018.

Check out her Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

Another one:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

As soon as her name was announced as a Congress candidate, Archana's pictures in bikini started flooding social media. A livid Archana urged people to not mix her profession with her political career.

Archana has also acted in films like 'Haseena Parker' and 'Baaraat Company'. She also worked in a couple of Tamil and Telugu films.

#ArchanaGautam #congress candidate #Hastinapur #UPelections