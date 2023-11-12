Miss Na Karu excites music lovers worldwide

Ayaana Khan, the charismatic singing sensation, has once again captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide with her latest release, Miss Na Karu.

The music video, featuring Ayaana Khan and Armenian actor Vazgen Movsisyan, has already become a viral sensation on YouTube, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and likes within hours of its release.

With an enchanting blend of soul-stirring music, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating visuals, Miss Na Karu is a romantic ballad that explores the depth of emotions in a love story. The song conveys the love that deepens with distance between couples and how they miss each other. Ayaana Khan’s melodious voice brings out the essence of longing, patience, and the sacrifices that love often demands.

The music video for Miss Na Karu was shot entirely in Armenia, providing a picturesque backdrop to the song.

