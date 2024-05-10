Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava gives up crown

ANI

UmaSofia Srivastava, the current Miss Teen USA, gave up her crown just two days after winning the pageant. The decision comes two days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt gave up her title too.

Taking to her official social media handle, the 17-year-old UmaSofia opened up on the reasons for relinquishing her crown.

“After careful consideration, l’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organisation,” Srivastava shared in a statement on Instagram. She added, “However, I will continue my relentless advocacy for education and acceptance...grateful for all the support from my family, my state directors, my sister queens, and the fans who have cheered me on since I won my state title. I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself,” she added.

The pageant winner stated she would focus on completing her junior year in high school ‘as part of the National Honor Society and start the college application process, knowing that my academic career has been defined by my hard work alone”.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants issued a joint statement, “We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Social Media #United States of America USA