Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 31

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst on Sunday morning allegedly jumped to death from a New York City hig- rise apartment building.

The 2019 pageant winner who had a ninth floor apartment in Manhattan’s 60-storey Orion Building was found dead in the street below.

The 30-year-old was last seen on a terrace win the building’s 29th floor shortly after 7am, sources told The New York Post. “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra.”

And they added: “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

The former Miss North Carolina was a lawyer who also worked as a reporter for the Extra TV show.

“Our hearts are broken,” the company said in a statement.

Just hours before her death, Kryst wrote on Instagram, “May this day bring you rest and peace.