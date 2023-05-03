‘Miss you, Maa!’, Sanjay Dutt Shares throwback picture with mother Nargis on her death anniversary

ANI

Mumbai, May 3

Regarded as one of the greatest and most beautiful actresses of her time, Nargis Dutt passed away on May 3, 1981. On her death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle with his mother and wrote a heartfelt message remembering the ‘Mother India’ actress.

He wrote, “Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me” Nargis is known for her modern looks and excellent acting skills. Born as Fatima Rashid, the veteran actress made her screen debut at the age of six with ‘Talash-E-Haq’ in 1935. She became a popular face with movies like ‘Andaz’ starring Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and the musical hit film ‘Barsaat’ directed by Raj Kapoor.

After these successful films, there was no looking back and she made her place in the industry by giving many hits. Her chemistry with the greatest showman of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor was much loved by the audience. They both worked in successful films such as ‘Shree 420’, ‘Awaara’, ‘Chori Chori’, ‘Aag’, ‘Jan Pahechan’, ‘Anhonee’,’Bewafa’, ‘Ashiana’,’Aah’, among others.

She received various awards and recognition for her work in some of the critically acclaimed films like ‘Mother India’ and ‘Raat Aur Din’. If the critics liked her role as a strong and independent woman in ‘Mother India’, she also got an appreciation for playing a woman with dissociative identity disorder in ‘Raat Aur Din’.

Nargis died of pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981. She will always be remembered for her elegant style and marvellous acting.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in the romantic comedy film ‘Ghudchadi’ also starring Raveena Tandon, the sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ featuring Sunny7 Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.