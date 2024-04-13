‘Miss your phone calls, your cribbing’: Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik on 68th birth anniversary

Mumbai, April 13
On the 68th birth anniversary of his ‘dearest friend’, Satish Kaushik, veteran star Anupam Kher recalled some memories he shared with his late friend and said that he has incorporated most of his ‘good suggestions’.
Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness where ever you are. For me you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious! An update about #TanviTheGreat- we are on our shoot… pic.twitter.com/fka98plRtS— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 13, 2024
Anupam took to X and shared a video montage with Satish and captioned it, ‘Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness wherever you are.’
‘For me, you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious!’
The veteran star added, ‘An update about #TanviTheGreat - we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touchwood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad ones I have kept aside.’
Anupam then expressed how much he misses him.
‘I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions, and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you. #SatishKaushik #Birthday #Friend.’
Satish passed away from a heart attack in Gurugram in March 2023, at the age of 66.
