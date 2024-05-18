Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 17

A mystery around a month old disappearance of Gurucharan Singh ended late on Friday when the television actor, who played the endearing ‘Roshan Singh Sodhi’ in the famous serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah., suddenly showed up back home in the capital.

'Sodhi' character in the serial was very popular. He left home for Mumbai on April 22, but never landed there.

Local police last traced his cell phone to Palam airport in Delhi where he had left his handset perhaps not wanting to be found.

"He said he had embarked on a spiritual quest having been overwhelmed by the challenges of mundane life," Delhi police said after recording Singh's statement in a local court.

Singh's father had lodged the missing person's complaint after his son failed to show up in Mumbai even four days after leaving Delhi for the Maharashtra capital.

Now that he's back, cops are trying to retrace his journey and he is learnt to have told them that he spent time in several gurdwaras of Punjab while he was away and came back when he thought it was about time to get back to life again.

Singh's disappearance had caused a lot of anxiety among his family, friends and co stars.

While Gurcharan Singh wants to be left alone right now and is not meeting anyone, his father Harjit Singh told The Tribune that his son came home last night around 10 pm.

Harjit Sngh, 86, said he was thankful to the God that their son had finally returned. "Yesterday night at 10 pm, Gurcharan came home alone. He had gone to Golden Temple in Amritsar and other gurdwaras across Punjab. I was so relieved to see him, the feeling is indescribable, he said.

Harjit Singh said he didn't want to probe his son about what happened and just wanted to live with him happily.

"Let bygones be bygones, we are happy he is with us. After leaving the show post COVID19, he wanted to be with us and help us. He is a very kind and a pious man. He is resting right now," Harjit Singh said.

The family lives in the Palam airport neighbourhood. Gurcharan Singh left the Tarak Mehta show in 2020 during Covid and was later replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.