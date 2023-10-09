'Mission Raniganj': Akshay Kumar unveils motivational track 'Jeetenge'

ANI

Mumbai, October 9

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday unveiled the track 'Jeetenge' from his recently released film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the video of the song which he captioned, "#Jeetenge Video Out Now. Book Tickets Now: Link In Bio. Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj IN CINEMAS NOW. #MissionRaniganjInCinemasNow"

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Sung by B Praak the motivational song is penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas and composed by Arko.

As soon as Akshay shared the poster, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai 'Mission Ranignaj' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Recently, during a press conference, Akshay called 'Mission Raniganj' one of his best films. He said, "Tinu deserves the National Award. He's been with the screenplay for the last 4-5 years, he has worked so hard. I don't know about what the commerciality of this film is going to be but that is for sure I am so proud of the film he has made. And I am happy to say that this is one of the best films which I have done."

'Mission Raniganj' also has actor Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

Akshay will also be seen in 'SkyForce'. The film is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India's first and deadliest airstrike on Pakistan, against all odds.

The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

