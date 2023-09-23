‘Mission Raniganj' motion posters assembles rescue team led by Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, September 23
The motion poster of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer film ‘Mission Raniganj' was unveiled on Saturday. It shows the team that pulled off the mission of rescuing the miners trapped inside the coal mine of Raniganj.
The poster starts with with the mid close-up shots of the rescue team which consists of actors Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba and Virendra Saxena.
There's also an excavator in the background digging the hole to rescue the miners and an ambulance on stand-by. It ends with the lead character of Jaswant Gill played by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar acquiring the major part of the frame.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Based on the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, ‘Mission Raniganj' is an ode to the resilience, determination, and valour of the human spirit and engineering minds. The film also marks Tinu Suresh Desai's next thriller after ‘Rustom', which won him massive critical and commercial acclaim. It also marks Tinu Suresh Desai's second collaboration with Akshay Kumar after ‘Rustom', which won the actor the National Film Award for Best Actor.
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai with music by Jjust Music. The film will debut in theatres on October 6 2023.
