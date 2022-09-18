Mitaali Nag quits GHKPM

Mitaali Nag, who plays Devyani Deshpande in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has quit the show. The actress was disappointed about not being informed about the nine-year time leap that was introduced recently. Not just that, she was also not too happy with the way her track was progressing.
She says, “Since the past few months, I haven’t been doing much in the show. I was reassured that my character will get some traction, which didn’t happen. In fact, I would receive messages from my fans on social media urging me to move on because even they felt that I was not being given enough screen space and I should do something that justifies my capability as an actor.”
She adds, “The final straw was the time leap. I don’t know about the other actors but I wasn’t informed that the show will progress by nine years. I learnt about it only after I watched the promo, which was released on the channel’s social media. Disappointed, I informed the makers about my decision to quit the show.” The makers have cast a 19-year-old actress to play Mitaali’s daughter post the leap. Ask her if she is aware of it, and she replies, “No, I wasn’t.”
