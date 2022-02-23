I was the hottest star, but so lonely: Mithun Chakraborty

Makes his digital debut with Prime Video's psychological thriller series ‘Bestseller’

I was the hottest star, but so lonely: Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty. File photo

PTI

Mumbai, February 23

Mithun Chakraborty danced his way to the audiences’ hearts in the ’80s, but at the peak of his career, the actor says he found himself grappling with the reality that fame not only brought legions of fans but also crushing loneliness.

Chakraborty started his acting journey with filmmaker Mrinal Sen's National Award winning 1976 drama ‘Mrigayaa’. It was the 1979 spy thriller ‘Surakshaa’ that laid the grounds for his stardom in the ’80s with blockbusters like ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Dance Dance’, ‘Pyar Jhukta Nahin’, ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki’ and ‘Commando’ among others.

These were the busy years for the actor who headlined more than 100 films in the decade, often juggling four movie shoots a day. Fans gave him the moniker of 'Dancing Star' and 'Disco Dancer'.

"I had never imagined that I would become a superstar. But when I did become the number one star of the country, I found that it was...Oh my God, an extremely lonely place. It is really, very, very lonely. You are all alone there. It was lonely because everybody thought I was beyond their reach, I was unattainable," the actor told PTI.

As Chakraborty grew in stature, so did the myth of his stardom, which started invading his personal space.

The actor said he lived with the puzzling reality of showbiz: he was the most wanted star but everyone was too apprehensive to even talk to him.

"They would say 'Stay away from dada, he has become too big'. My friends would also be scared of me. It was a very weird atmosphere. I would wake up, go to shoot, come back and be lonely, while being the biggest star, the hottest selling star of the country. Main ek bohot akela aadmi ho gaya tha (I had become a very lonely man). But this is part of life too," he added.

In the ’90s, when Bollywood turned to urban, larger-than-life romances, slowly letting go off the ’80s masala films made popular by him and Jeetendra with ample support by late music composer Bappi Lahiri's chartbuster tunes, Chakraborty still had nearly 100 releases.

According to the actor, the key to sustaining stardom is not only to be a good actor but also a wonderful human being.

If an actor is not a good person, Chakraborty said, the fame would "vanish in a heartbeat".

"There is no survival without talent. Only your talent can take you ahead. If you have it, you will make it. No one in the world can stop you. A good actor, who is a bad human being, will have a short life. A bad actor, who is a bad human being, will have no life. A good actor, who is a good human being, will have a long life.

"The only magic to holding on to stardom for so long is that a good actor, who is also a good man, will live for long. Your superstardom will vanish in a heartbeat if you are not a good person. Karma will just wait for the right time, no one can escape that," he added.

The multiple National Award-winning actor juggled both Bollywood and Bengali films and eventually made his debut on the small screen towards the end of the 2000s.

He has now made his digital debut with Prime Video's psychological thriller series ‘Bestseller’.

The show, inspired by Ravi Subramanian's novel ‘The Bestseller She Wrote’, features him as assistant commissioner of police Lokesh Pramanik.

Chakraborty said today he accepts only those projects that leave him thinking long after he has finished reading the script.

"It has to pinch or tickle me. Once I have read the script and if it hits me, I think I am on the right part. 'Bestseller' was one of those. My character in it is funny, unpredictable and sometimes even ruthless," he added.

The actor said his shift to OTT was fuelled by the need to keep up with the times. If even today he expects to play a disco dancer, he would be "foolish", Chakraborty said.

"I want to go with the time, not swim against the tide. If I think I'm still a disco dancer, I'll be foolish. So I have to think what kind of roles will suit me now, and the one I can do effortlessly. If OTT is the current time then I'll have to mould myself like that."

Backed by filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra's Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, ‘Bestseller’ also stars Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated