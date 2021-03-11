Mitu and Shweta Kesani’s association goes a long way

Director and creative producer Mitu met actor Shweta Keswani during the casting of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki (KGGK) in 2001. The former was casting for the role of Avantika in the show and Shweta was one of the five shortlisted candidates. In fact, Mitu says that she was convinced that Shweta will not take up the role as it was nothing like the glamorous roles she had played before.

Mitu says, “She was not sort of a Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki kind of actor. I mean it was not that she would not get the part, but I didn’t know if she would want to do it. I narrated the role to her, as I had done to the other four people we had in mind. I didn’t think she would do it considering her glam image and the fact that we were doing a homely show. But she surprised me by saying yes.”