Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment

Mumbai, May 22
Actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri here on Monday, police said.
Rajput (33) was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official said.
On Sunday, the actor shared a video from his balcony on Twitter.
Looks like MUMBAI MONSOON is arriving soon! #BeautifulWeather 😍 pic.twitter.com/cMPXn8UU8j— ADITYA SINGH RAJPUT (@ADITYASRAJPUT) May 21, 2022
He also dropped a picture on Instagram Stories with caption, 'Sunday funday with besties.'
The actor's maid noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.
"We have not found anything suspicious about Rajput's death so far. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and his body has been sent for autopsy," the official added.
Rajput has participated in reality shows such as "Splitsvilla" and also acted in films such as "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara".
