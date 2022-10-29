Model turned-actor Aryan Vaid, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss, is set to get married for the second time. The actor had married American photographer Alexandra Copley in 2016, but got divorced in 2018. And now he is going to get married to Arin Anne Warren. Arin is a native of Florida. The wedding will take place today (October 29) at the Hyatt on Clearwater Beach. The couple met and connected at a friend’s party three years ago.
Aryan was a housemate in the first season of Bigg Boss (2006). He also appeared on Zee TV’s popular show Rab Se Sonha Ishq.
