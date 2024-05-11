Model-turned-actor Reva Kaurase talks about playing Rimjhim’s character in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’

How did you transition from the modeling world to acting?

My career in modeling started in 2018 and while I enjoyed it, I was drawn to acting because of the opportunity to connect with people at an emotional level. The fact that you can evoke a range of emotions and tell complex stories through acting is what truly inspired me to make the shift. It felt like it was the natural progression for me, as I wanted to explore more creative aspects of the entertainment industry.

Rimjhim’s character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti has been received with immense love. How did you prepare for such a complex and dynamic role?

To prepare for Rimjhim’s character, I dug into her backstory and tried to understand her motivations. I worked closely with the show’s writers and directors to ensure I grasped the nuances of her personality. Additionally, I observed people who had similar characteristics to gain insight into how they would react in different situations. This thorough preparation helped me bring authenticity and depth to the role.

What do you think sets this show apart from others in the genre?

Shiv Shakti stands out because it combines traditional themes with modern storytelling. It explores relationships and social issues in a way that resonates with a broad audience. Rimjhim’s character adds an interesting dynamic to the show; her unpredictability and depth create engaging twists that keep viewers coming back for more.

Can you tell us about any memorable moments or experiences you’ve had while filming the show?

One memorable moment from filming was when the cast and crew hosted a surprise celebration for one of our milestones. It turned into an impromptu party on sets, with everyone joining in the fun.