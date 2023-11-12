Mohammad Faiz is all set to release his new single Kabhi Shaam Dhale

Mohammad Faiz, the child prodigy who captured the hearts of millions with his viral audition on Superstar Singer 2, is taking the music world by storm. This young artiste is all set with his new release, Kabhi Shaam Dhale.

Kabhi Shaam Dhale is Mohammad Faiz’s debut single and a beautiful recreation of the classic love song originally sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and composed by the legendary MM Kreem. In this new rendition, Faiz adds new life to this timeless melody reimagined by Jaani.

Faiz, when asked about his new song Kabhi Shaam Dhale, said, “I’ve always been deeply connected to music, and it’s a dream come true to get this opportunity to work with such a huge label like VYRL Original with Kabhi Shaam Dhale. It’s an ode to my love for music and a tribute to the generations of musicians who have inspired me, including my grandfather. I also want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Jaani paaji and his team for being a constant support and guide in my life. I hope Kabhi Shaam Dhale resonates with the audience and carries the same emotion and passion that went into creating it.”