Mohanlal’s next movie titled ‘Rambaan’, Joshiy to direct film

Kochi, October 30
Veteran actor Mohanlal on Monday announced that the title of his next Malayalam film is Rambaan, which will be directed by Joshiy.
The film marks a reunion for Mohanlal and Joshiy, who have collaborated on several films including Praja, Run Baby Run, No.20 Madras Mail, Naran, and January Oru Orma.
Mohanlal shared the update on X.
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 30, 2023
Your support means the world to us.https://t.co/6GxLk6Dth2#ChemboskyMotionPictures#EinstinMedia#NextelStudios
“Delighted to unveil #Rambaan, my upcoming movie, directed by Joshiy sir and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul and Shailesh R Singh! Your support means the world to us,” Mohanlal posted.
Filming begins in mid-2024, the makers said in the official announcement teaser of Rambaan.
The movie is expected to be released in theatres in 2025 on the festive occasion of Vishu and Easter.
Rambaan is a production of Chembosky Motion Pictures, Einstin Media, and Nextel Studios.
Mohanlal’s latest Malayalam release was Alone. He was also seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film Jailer.
