Mohd Danish, who is not Captain on Superstar Singer 2, talks about his love for music

What is that one word which describes a Superstar Singer?

I feel the one word that describes a real Superstar Singer is passion. Passion is the driving force for anything and everything. If a contestant is passionate enough about his/her music, then nothing can stop him/her to reach for the stars.

How does it feel to be on the panel of Captains for the show?

Being a part of the Captain’s panel is one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I consider myself privileged.

What kind of talent have you come across on the show so far?

They all are such amazing singers. All the kids have knowledge of music, sur and taal. I am a firm believer that there is always something new to discover. So, I am looking forward to learning from these kids.

How is it to train and sing with kids?

Whenever I enter their rehearsal hall, I find the energy of that place very different. It takes me back to my childhood and with them, I relive those days. Their hard work, dedication, determination to be a better version of themselves, and passion for music inspire me each day.

Tell us about your team.

My team is called Danish Ke Dabang. It comprises Chetanya Vaish (Chandigarh), Aryananda Babu (Kerala) and Aruna Das (West Bengal).

Tell us about your experience sharing the stage with all the three judges.

Himesh sir, Javed sir, and Alka ma’am are the humblest people I’ve ever met with such great talent. I feel blessed that I have got an opportunity to share stage with these three legends. There is so much that we can learn from them.

You were the third runner-up on Indian Idol Season 12. How has that show changed your life?

I am living my dream. Because of Indian Idol, I got a chance to be a Caption on Superstar Singer 2. I cannot express in words all the love, name and fame that I have received, thanks to Indian Idol and Sony Entertainment Television.

Any message that you would like to give to aspiring singers?

Keep learning and be consistent in what you do.