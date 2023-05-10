Mohit Malhotra on importance of social media

Mohit Malhotra is quite active on social media. He believes social media bridges the gap between a celebrity and their fans.

“Social media is important for an actor because that’s the only way you can connect with your fans. There are so many supporters and fans who come and interact with you; they send you blessings and love, so it is really important. But I try to limit my social media usage. I feel there are too many other things to focus on, and social media is important, but I don’t want to spend a lot of my time on it. I even have a screen limit set,” he says.

The Bhagyalaxmi actor opens up about how the number of followers of an actor has become a parameter for getting work. He feels it can be a disadvantage for those who are not that active on social media.

He said, “People have started believing that to hire someone they need to look at their number of followers, but I don’t think that is the right metric to hire an actor. An actor should be hired depending on their calibre.”