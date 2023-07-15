Mohit Malhotra talks about ‘fulfilling his parents’ dream’

Actor Mohit Malhotra has been playing a grey character in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, and now with his doctor’s disguise, it looks like he has kind of fulfilled his parents’ dream of seeing him in a doctor’s avatar.

Mohit Malhotra says, “My parents wanted me to become a doctor, but I always yearned to pursue a career in acting. It gives me the opportunity to portray different characters on screen, and that is what I love most about my job. While I played Vikrant’s character in Bhagya Lakshmi, I got a chance to get into the look of a doctor for a sequence, and I am glad I could bring my parents’ dream to life in a very peculiar way. It’s a beautiful reminder of the life choices we make and how we can find unexpected connections through them.”