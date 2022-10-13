Mohit Malik trashes reports of wife Aditi’s second pregnancy

Popular TV couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik had welcomed their first kid together, a son, Ekbir, in May 2021. Recently, rumours did the rounds that Mohit and Aditi were soon expecting a new addition to their family. However, Mohit issued a statement through his Instagram Stories that read: “There are rumours doing the rounds of Aditi expecting our second child, which is not true! So guys, I would request you’ll to refrain from believing such news please.”
Mohit and Aditi met on the sets of TV show Milee. The couple soon began dating and later got married on December 1, 2010.
