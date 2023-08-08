Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher set to star in OTT series The Freelancer

IANS

Mohit Raina, who is known for his work in Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Uri - The Surgical Strike, Good Newwz and others, is set to star in the upcoming streaming series titled The Freelancer. It also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher.

The series is based on the book A Ticket to Syria by author Shirish Thorat, and has been created by Neeraj Pandey, who also serves as the show-runner.

It tells the story of a rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in Syria battered by the war.

Anupam Kher

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

Neeraj is known for films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and others. The show has been directed by Bhav Dhulia.

Alongside Mohit, the series also features Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik amongst others.

About the show, creator and show-runner, Neeraj said, “The Freelancer is a high-paced thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in war-torn Syria. It’s based on Shirish Thorat’s book A Ticket To Syria, which narrates the true story of Aliya.”

Produced by Friday Storytellers, The Freelancer will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

#Anupam Kher