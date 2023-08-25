Mohit Raina meets the author of A Ticket to Syria to prepare for his role

To sink into the skin of the character and adapt to its intricacies is often challenging for any actor. For Disney+Hotstar’s The Freelancer, Mohit Raina spent enough time to understand the nuances of his character Avinash Kamath.
Talking about this, Mohit said, “Well, I had read the book A Ticket to Syria and got a chance to meet Shirish Thorat as well. His suggestions and his experience he shared briefly helped me a lot. I got a glimpse of the world we were entering into. And, I was lucky enough to have Bhav Dhulia as the director who guided me at every hurdle. It was a great experience working with everyone.”
