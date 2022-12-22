Mohit Raina rubbishes divorce rumours

Recently there were rumours that there’s trouble in paradise for Mohit Raina and wife Aditi Sharma and they were headed for a divorce. But the actor dismissed the rumours as he celebrated his marriage anniversary in the mountains. The actor says, “What rubbish. These rumours are baseless! I am in Himachal Pradesh right now celebrating our first (wedding) anniversary.”
The Mahadev actor also shared a beautiful picture from the mountains on his Instagram handle, posing with wife.
