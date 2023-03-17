Mohit Raina, wife Aditi Sharma become parents to baby girl

ANI
Mumbai, March 17
Actor Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma are the new parents of tinsel town.
On Friday, 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' star took to Instagram and announced that he has become a father to a baby girl.
"And then just like that we became 3..Welcome to the world baby girl," he wrote.
Mohit also shared a picture in which Mohit and Aditi are seen holding the tiny hands of their little one.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the actor shared the photo on Instagram, he was flooded with messages on his post.
"Congratulations sir, Mahadev bless all of you," a social media user commented.
"Wow!!! Congratulations Mohit," another one wrote.
Mohit tied the knot with Aditi in January 2022.
On January 1 2022, Mohit took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from his wedding day.
Captioning the post, he wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi and Mohit." Speaking of Mohit's work projects, after receiving fame with his role in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', Mohit featured in Bollywood film URI: The Surgical Strike. He was also seen in web-series Kaafir, Bahukaal, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 among others. He was also seen sharing screen space with Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal in 'Shiddat'.
