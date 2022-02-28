Mohsin Khan and Jannat Zubair's come together for new single Chand Naraz Hai

Chand Naraz Hai, a romantic number sung by Abhi Dutt, has been released by BLive Music. The song features popular TV actors Mohsin Khan and Jannat Zubair and their chemistry in the music video has already been appreciated by many.

Says Mohsin Khan, “I am so glad to have become part of Chand Naraz Hai music video. BLive Music has a beautiful story running through, which helps the audience connect with the song better. The same is the case with Chand Naraz Hai.”

The song has many heavyweights coming together. While Varsha Kukreja has produced the song, it has been presented by Sanjay Kukreja and Remo D’Souza. Expressing her excitement over the release of the song, Jannat says, “It was wonderful working with BLive Music and I can’t wait to collaborate with them again. They have an incredible team and ensure that everything, right from the audio track to the music video, shapes up well.”