Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu's looks radiant in red kaftaan

ANI

Mumbai, October 9

Like Alia Bhatt, actor Bipasha Basu is also shelling out maternity styles.

On Saturday, Bipasha, who is expecting her first child with actor Karan Singh Grover, took to Instagram and dropped her new pictures.

She is seen flaunting her pregnancy glow and a million-dollar smile in the images. Speaking of her outfit, she opted for a red printed kaftan.

"Roshogolla #loveyourself #mamatobe," Bipasha captioned the post.

Bipasha styled the outfit with a statement-making gold chain with a stunning pendant.

Fans and members of the film industry showered Bipasha with praise after seeing her pictures.

"Mishtiiiiiii Maaaa," actor Dia Mirza commented.

"Cutest cutie," Bipasha's husband Karan commented.

Check out the new photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

On August 16, Bipasha and Karan announced the news of their pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see... so soon, we who once were two will now become three," the couple had posted.

Bipasha met Karan during the shoot of their 2015 film Alone. The couple married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions.

#Bipasha Basu #Karan Singh Grover