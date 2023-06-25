Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz mentions 'third-trimester fatigue' with a smiling selfie

ANI

Mumbai, June 25

Actor Ileana D'Cruz is currently enjoying a new phase of her life, pregnancy.

She has entered her third trimester. On Sunday morning, the 'Main Tera Hero' actor shared a selfie on her Instagram stories and wrote, "K they weren't kidding about that third trimester fatigue."

In the picture, Ileana could be seen smiling and flaunting her pregnancy glow.

Recently, she conducted an 'Ask me Anything' session on her Instagram account in which she talked about her pregnancy journey.

She wrote, "Honestly, there's so much to say regarding this journey but if I had to sum it up in one word -Humbling.

She concluded, "May get more into detail if it's something you guys want to know more about."

She also replied to a question where a fan asked, "What was your feeling when you heard the heartbeat of your baby for the first time?" Calling it 'One of the most beautiful moments', she wrote, "One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can't even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full grown baby soon."

Ileana is quite an active social media user and keeps sharing glimpses from her pregnancy diaries with her fans.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.The couple has not yet made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

#Ileana D'Cruz