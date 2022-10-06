Monalisa on playing a sex worker in Ratri Ke Yatri

After the success of Ratri Ke Yatri, Hungama Play is back with the second season of the show with an ensemble cast led by eminent television and film stars.

The series is an anthology of five thought-provoking narratives. Set in a red-light area, the show features different actors playing a prostitute in each of the five episodes. Actress Monalisa, who is a part of this journey, is seen as a sex worker whose strong-headed personality changes everything for her visitor.

To get under the skin of the character, Monalisa focused on the mannerism and expression of a prostitute. She took training from a dialect coach. Says Monalisa, “Every role has its own shape, form and essence. At the same time, it pushes us to take that extra step where you give your best shot and deliver a performance that justifies the role. I watched many shows and movies based on sex workers. I even had a dialect coach to train me on my dialogue delivery with a firm yet elegant attitude. Since my character is a strong woman, I could add my own elements to it.”