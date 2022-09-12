Monday motivation by Shilpa Shetty: Is problem really the problem?

Chennai, September 12
Actress and yoga expert Shilpa Shetty on Monday said that the actual problem is the attitude that one has towards a problem.
Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is now recovering from a leg fracture she suffered on the sets of Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force', put out a video clip in which she did a few yoga stretches, seated in her wheelchair.
She also wrote: "Is the problem really the problem or is our attitude towards the problem the real problem?" "This thought got me thinking this morning... why should an injury stop me from enjoying my routine? And so, I decided that I won't give it that power." "On that note, Today's yoga session included the very simple and easy posture: Tiryaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose). It stimulates bowel movements, provides a nice stretch sideways, and gives a good stretch to the oblique muscles improving the flexibility of the spine.
"This was followed by the Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose). It not only improves body posture, but also stretches the shoulders and triceps. Moreover, it helps open up the chest and lungs. It's also helpful if you have a frozen shoulder. (Avoid the Tiryaka Tadasana if you are suffering from cervical pain.)
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
"Don't limit your stretches and flexes to a Monday morning. Make sure these basics are a part of your daily routine too. Happy Monday!" IANS
