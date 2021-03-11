Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to travel abroad

New Delhi, May 28

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with her alleged links with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has got the court's permission to travel abroad from May 31 to June 6.

Jacqueline, who wants to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi, had approached the Patiala House court, seeking its nod for her visit to the UAE, France, and Nepal.

The ED has interrogated Jacqueline multiple times and recorded her statement after her alleged friendship with Chandrashekhar came to light.

In the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar, the ED had last month attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to the Sri Lankan actress, terming them proceeds of crime.

In February this year, the agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who had introduced him to the actress.

It has been alleged that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later dropped them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar. Chandrashekhar spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities.

--IANS

#jacqueline fernandez