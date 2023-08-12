 Moni Singh, a youngster who recently wrote the audio series Devil Se Shaadi, talks about her journey of becoming a writer : The Tribune India

  Moni Singh, a youngster who recently wrote the audio series Devil Se Shaadi, talks about her journey of becoming a writer

Moni Singh, a youngster who recently wrote the audio series Devil Se Shaadi, talks about her journey of becoming a writer

Moni Singh, a youngster who recently wrote the audio series Devil Se Shaadi, talks about her journey of becoming a writer


When did your journey begin?

It started in January 2021, when a friend introduced me to Pocket FM. Even though I never saw myself as a writer, I’ve always loved reading novels and books. So, despite some early challenges and no previous experience, I learnt a lot about storytelling and making characters interesting. I learnt a lot from reading different kinds of stories and novels to figure out how writing works.

Can you tell us about your audio series Devil Se Shaadi?

I wanted to create a simple and family-friendly audio series. My focus was on showing the special connections between family members. Devil Se Shaadi is a love story where a confident guy and a sweet girl fall in love. I had always wanted to write a story that was easy to relate with, full of love, and down-to-earth. That’s exactly what Devil Se Shaadi is.

How is writing an audio series different from other content?

For an audio series, you have to pay close attention to the way you describe things and the conversations the characters have. These details help listeners imagine everything vividly and understand the story better.

What kind of authors and books do you read, and who is your inspiration?

I enjoy reading books in various genres, with a special interest in historical books. Chetan Bhagat is one of my favourite authors.

Any tips you have for aspiring writers?

My message is simple — ‘never be disheartened by failure’. It’s normal to face challenges, but don’t give up. Keep writing and trying new things.

