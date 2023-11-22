Monika Khanna feels TV industry is reshaping itself

IANS

Known for her work in Aasman Se Aage, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Thapki Pyar Ki, actress Monika Khanna says that the TV industry has grown in leaps and bounds, and there are many changes that she appreciates.

“Over the years, I’ve noticed significant changes in the TV industry, particularly in terms of the opportunities available. Earlier, opportunities were limited and obtaining them was challenging due to constraints such as certification requirements and time-consuming processes,” says Monika.

She adds, “However, now the scenario has transformed, and opportunities have become massive. Numerous channels are introducing a variety of shows, providing chances for writers, producers, actors and directors to showcase their talents. The first significant change is the increased accessibility to opportunities. Every platform now offers a chance to experiment with various concepts.”

Monika said the second notable change is the shift in the longevity of shows.

“In the past, a show needed time to establish itself, but now, with the influence of ratings, the fate of a show is often decided quickly. Within a month, it becomes evident whether a show will succeed or not. However, I also acknowledge that the TV industry is undergoing a transformative phase. It’s adapting to new trends and reshaping itself,” she says. On TV getting competition from OTT, Monika says, “The competition between TV and OTT platforms has become quite apparent. Many actors, directors and production professionals have shifted from TV to OTT. This transition has intensified the competition, creating a dynamic shift in the entertainment industry. It’s noteworthy that each platform, be it TV, OTT, or films, has its own audience.” Monika will be seen in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di.