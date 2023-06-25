 Monsoon 2023: 'Tip tip barsa paani' to 'Barso re megha' top Bollywood tracks to enjoy this rainy season : The Tribune India

Monsoon 2023: 'Tip tip barsa paani' to 'Barso re megha' top Bollywood tracks to enjoy this rainy season

Bollywood have some soulful songs for the season

Monsoon 2023: 'Tip tip barsa paani' to 'Barso re megha' top Bollywood tracks to enjoy this rainy season

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Barso re megha' song. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, June 25

On Sunday morning, monsoon covered both Mumbai and Delhi together giving the people a big relief from the scorching heat.

Monsoon always brings happiness and during this season, there's nothing better than sitting on a balcony and enjoy the constant rain showers while relishing hot pakodas and listening to soulful songs.

Thankfully, several Indian singers have created a string of songs over the years, capturing the essence of the monsoon season beautifully. Check out some hit tracks to enjoy this rainy season.

1. Baarish

This romantic track from the film 'Half Girlfriend' is best for the rainy days. It was sung by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati and featured Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and heart-warming lyrics were penned by Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk Bagchi.

2. Barso Re Megha Megha

Talking about Monsoon songs, you just can't miss "Barso Re", a song from the 2007 film Guru. Shreya Ghoshal's calming vocals talk about enjoying the rain to the utmost. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dance performance was the highlight of the song, aside from the lyrics. It's almost 15 years since the song was released, yet many still listen to it on repeat.

3. Tip Tip Barsa Paani

One of the most memorable songs from Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's 1994 film Mohra. The song captures the essence of rain in India. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics, which were sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Raveena and Akshay's chemistry is depicted in the song. The song was recreated in Rohit Shetty's action film 'Sooryavanshi'.

4. Koi Ladki Hai

Let's bring the inner child out and enjoy the monsoon bliss, love & romance with thir superhit track. ' Koi Ladki Hai' song is one of the hits Of Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan and is voiced by legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar. The song from the film 'Dil to Pagal Hai' has been viewed over 123 million times on YouTube.

5. Rimjhim Gire Sawan

The evergreen rain song song from the film 'Manzil' was sung by none other than Kishore Kumar and featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. The song even after almost 44 years of its release is still in everyone's playlist and played on loop when it rains.

What's your favourite rain song?

#bollywood #Monsoon songs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

2
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

3
Punjab

Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

4
Trending

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

5
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

6
Himachal

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

7
Punjab

Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Punjab Speaker

8
Himachal

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

9
World

‘Suspect’ materials? Canada launches probe into loss of Titan submersible

10
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Modi

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu’s Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

The incident took place near exit gate number 1 when victim ...

Car with woman occupant washed away in Panchkula river in flash flood triggered by heavy rain, watch hair-raising video

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

The woman had come to pay obeisance near Kharak Mangoli


Cities

View All

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Car with woman occupant washed away in Panchkula river in flash flood triggered by heavy rain, watch hair-raising video

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

After 62 years, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff