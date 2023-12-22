Moolah matters

IANS

Actress Taraji P Henson got emotional while talking about being underpaid in Hollywood. Discussing the same during an interview with Gayle King, the Empire alum broke down in tears and said she’s “tired” of getting unfair payment in the industry.

“I am just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do and getting paid a fraction of the cost,” the 53-year-old said.

She added: “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘you work a lot.’ Well, I have to….we don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.”

Henson, who was promoting her new movie, The Color Purple, went on to elaborate: “When you hear someone go ‘such and such made $10 million’... that didn’t make it to their account. Off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50 per cent. Now have $5 million. Your team is getting 30 per cent of what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the maths.”

“I’m only human. Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired…It wears on you,” she said.

Henson claimed she’s been told that there was not a lot of money on the table because ‘black actors and stories ‘don’t translate overseas’, among other excuses.

“I am tired hearing of that my entire career. Twenty-plus years in the game and I hear the same thing and I see what you do for another production but when it’s time to go to bat for us, they don’t have enough money. And I’m just supposed to smile and grin and bear it. Enough is enough,” the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress said.

